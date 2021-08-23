Delhi Mahila morcha celebrated Rakhi with Frontline workers

We all celebrated the auspicious festival of Rakshabandhan yesterday On this occasion, the Vice President of Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha ‘Mrs Priyal Bhardwaj’ had organized Rakhi celebration where she honoured the Covid and Frontline warriors by tying Rakhi on their wrists.

The program was being organized in total 14 districts of Delhi. Speaking on the same, Mrs Priyal Bhardwaj says “Rakhi is a sacred thread of protection embellished with the love and affection of a sister for her brother. Whether it’s Doctors, Nurses, Ward Boys, Police Officers, Fruit & Vegetable Vendors, Cleaners and security forces, all are the true warriors who are fighting this pandemic on the frontlines and putting their own lives at risk to keep us sound and safe.”

She further adds “They are already protecting us like a brother protects her sister. So, I organized the Rakhi celebration program where we went to different places to salute and to extend our special thanks to all the warriors. In this celebration, SHOs of various police stations were also involved like Shri Rajesh Sharma, SHO, RK Puram and to name a few