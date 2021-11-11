Delhi Police In Association with Jai Hind Samman felicitated Police Personnel

Delhi Police in association with Jai Hind Samman felicitated 75 Police Personnel as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Celebrations. On the occasion, Jai Hind Samman also marked the one-year completion of the show ‘Jai Hind with Parull Mahaajan’.

On the occasion were present Ms. Parull Mahaajan, Dr. Muktesh Chander, Special Commissioner of Police, Sh Devesh Shrivastava, Special Commissioner of Police, Shri Rakesh Asthana, Commissioner of Police, Smt Sundari Nanda, Special Commissioner of Police, Shri Sanjay Beniwal, Special Commissioner of Police

The Show “Jai Hind with Parull Mahaajan” was started in October 2020 and in the journey of one year ‘Jai Hind’ has covered various Paramilitary Forces like CRPF, ITBP, and BSF, and various Police Forces in Season 1 and Season 2. In Season 3 ‘Jai Hind’ would be showcasing the glory and valour of the Indian Army.