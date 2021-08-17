Delicut: A startup revolutionizing the packaged food industry with Sous Vide style gourmet technique

Delicut, an Indian food-tech startup, is transforming the frozen foods industry with it’s one of a kind offering – Sous Vide gourmet frozen meals. With the market being dominated by marinated meats which require a thorough knowledge of cooking to achieve the desired final product, Delicut ensures all home cooks are able to cook artisanal dishes just like the ones from their favourite restaurants, right at home without hassle. All one needs to do is quickly thaw the meal and simply grill or sear it. Yes, it’s that easy, all thanks to Delicut’s one of a kind signature Sous Vide and quick freeze technology.

Born out of the founder Tarun Arora’s urge to bring something unique and unparalleled in the cluttered and unforgiving F&B market, Delicut was launched in December 2020. With extensive experience operating a hotel in Goa to then owning and operating two restaurants in Delhi by the name of Chew – Pan Asian Cafe and Niche Lounge and Bistro, Tarun’s passion for food has always been special. Working with seasoned professionals in the F&B industry exposed Tarun to advanced artisanal techniques in modern age cooking, which led to Delicut’s USP being their signature Sous Vide technique.

Using only the best quality ingredients, the products go through several elaborate overnight processes of treating the protein with brines and marinades, followed by cooking with the ‘Sous Vide’ technique to absolute perfection. Sous Vide is a method of cooking food in vacuum-sealed bags for a fixed time under controlled temperatures. These vacuum-sealed foods are instantly frozen at sub-zero temperatures in a blast freezer, allowing them to stay frozen for over 6 months without losing their texture, moisture and nutrients. There is absolutely no use of preservatives and artificial flavours in any of their products.

A self funded company, Delicut operates on both fronts, B2C and B2B. Their products can be bought directly by the consumer on various e-commerce platforms and in offline general stores. On the B2B front, they provide customised ready to cook dishes, sauces, and seasonings to the HORECA industry. Since the inception of business, the company has been on an upward trajectory of 150-200% business growth monthly with an aggregate repeat purchase rate of 70-80%.

“The reason behind Delicut’s massive success goes to the uniqueness of the concept, where a person with no cooking experience can whip out a fancy artisanal meal for themselves in 10-12 minutes. From the freezer to the plate, faster, cheaper and fresher than a home delivery meal from a gourmet restaurant.” – Tarun Arora, Founder, Delicut.

Some of the best selling offerings of the startup include Herb and Paprika Chicken Breasts, Bangkok style Chicken Satay, Herbed Butter Garlic Prawn Skewers and Herb and Paprika Cottage Cheese Steak. Currently based out of Delhi, they aim to launch the brand pan India with 40 major cities before the end of 2021.