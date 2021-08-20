DeliverTheLove this Rakshabandhan with Amazon.in

Bengaluru: Amazon.in launched #DeliverTheLove – a digital campaign to celebrate Rakshabandhan and the sweet memories of childhood. The campaign unfolds with a digital film that captures the bond between a brother and sister while they prepare for the festivities. It showcases that, it is not just about the gifts you receive but the gestures you express.

Speaking about the campaign, Ravi Desai, Director, Mass and Brand Marketing, Amazon India said, “#DeliverTheLove is a brand idea that was born from a simple realization, that during certain moments in life what matters most is the love you share & the bonds you strengthen… gifts are often incidental. And hence in this campaign, the Amazon brand rightfully steps aside and lets the story of two siblings and their emotions take center-stage. The honest, self-effacing voice of the brand clarifies that we can only do so much (deliver your gifts) …BUT it’s you who can #DeliverTheLove. What’s special about this campaign is that it’s been conceptualized completely in-house and struck a chord with a cross section of India”

The video is an ode to the spirit of Rakhi. Through this campaign, Amazon India aims to spread joy, positivity and love among the people celebrating the festival and remind all siblings to #DeliverTheLove this Rakshabandhan.

Ahead of Rakshabandhan – Amazon.in has launched a specially curated ‘Rakhi Store*’, a one-stop-shop, to help customers deliver the love to their siblings this festive occasion from the comfort of their homes. The Rakhi store offers an array of specially curated products by sellers ranging from Rakhis, fashion & beauty essentials, chocolate hampers, kitchen appliances, puja essentials, food & beverages, Smartphones, TVs, devices, accessories and much more.