Deltin Epic Weekends are back with Bolly Glitz & Glamour to amp up the Freedom Celebrations

India, August 08, 2022: Updating the swank of your Goa party plans, Deltin Royale is back with the all-time favourite ‘Epic Weekends’, this time with massive freedom celebrations, to get your party spirits high amidst luxury swank and fun. The Epic weekend Celebrations is spread from 12th August 2022 to 15th August 2022, this long weekend extravaganza has been dubbed to be the best ‘Freedom Celebrations’ of the sunshine state, packed with Bollywood stardust and groovy music, the best of Goan bands, international acts and a lot more razzle and dazzle.

Deltin Royale is India’s largest offshore gaming and entertainment destination and is known for its unparalleled offerings and services. Basking in the limelight ‘Epic Weekends’ is a promise of exhilarating nights with power-packed performances from Sophie Choudry & her troupe on the 12th of Aug , foot tapping tunes with the legendary Indian playback singer Benny Dayal on 13 th Aug, 14th August would be a laughter riot with Gutthi fame – Sunil Grover while Raghav Sachar would take centre stage on 15th August, concluding four days of grandeur with a mesmerising performance as the grand finale. Not to forget are the non-stop thrilling gaming action, delectable & unlimited free flowing beverages and world class service which ‘Deltin’ is known for.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Anil Malani, CEO, Deltin, said, “We are pleased to provide our guests yet another series of exhilarating moments at the ‘Epic Weekends – Freedom Celebrations’. Like all other events, our guests would get a chance to soak in Deltin’s grandeur throughout the day with exciting games, enthralling performances, delectable cuisine, and coveted moments. We are privileged to host renowned performers who make each and every occasion memorable on Deltin. We are eager for the patrons to experience the ideal fusion of entertainment and joyful gaming.”

Deltin Royale is known for its signature experiences, superlative luxury offerings with ‘BestAssured’ top-tier safety protocols in place, and adherence to all hygiene guidelines. To elaborate, Deltin is a whole new dimension when it comes to gaming, entertainment and hospitality.

Mentioned below are the details for the event:

Venue Date Address Entry Fees

Deltin Royale August 12-15,

2022

Deltin Royale, Fisheries Jetty, Fisheries

Building D. B. Road, Panaji, Goa 403001

HIGHLIGHTS

~ Special performances by Bollywood Celebrities Sophie Chaudhary, Benny Dayal, Sunil Grover and

Raghav Sachar ~

~Specially curated, unlimited drinks and buffet food ~

~ Live Bands, Vegas style dance acts, magicians’ instrumentalists & lots more~