Designer Payal Pratap collection, ‘View with a room’ at The Amethyst Room, Chamiers

Designer Payal Pratap collection “View with a room”. A collection that celebrates all that we treasure and that which gives us direction and hope. Shades of plum, deep purple, midnight navy, fuchsia, ruby, petrol, coffee, and ochre make up the colour palette.

Maxi dresses, wrap dresses, saree dresses, riddled with peplum sleeves, gathers, smocking and hand woven details. Handloom wool stripe and check jackets peppered with delicate embroideries. Cross stitch motives, hand embroidered sequin highlights make an appearance.

Available at The Amethyst Room, Chamiers, 106, Chamiers Road, Chennai.