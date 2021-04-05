Digvijaya Herbals, a certified organic brand adds anti-acne face wash and body wash to its product portfolio

Globally acclaimed and certified organic personal care brand, Digvijaya Herbals adds two new products to its skincare collection. The new Duh Neem Anti Acne Face Wash and Duh Splash Silkening Shower Gel are made of all-natural ingredients and are specially curated to take care of every skin type.

Digvijaya’s Duh Neem Anti Acne Face Wash is a one-stop solution for skin problems like acne, open pores, dryness and roughness. It is infused with organic neem leaves, green tea and salicylic acid all of which are key to fight acne. It also consists of basil, turmeric, aloe vera and hibiscus that helps you get rid of blemishes and dark spots leaving your skin all clear and smooth.

Enriched with wildflower extract, aloe and olive oil Duh Splash Silkening Shower Gel is a unisex shower gel that nourishes and hydrates the skin. It is sulphate free and hence very gentle on the skin leaving it soft and silky. Digvijaya Herbals new launches are completely paraben-free and provide your skin with all the goodness it deserves. Including these in your daily routine will immensely nourish your skin and make it feel healthier.

Apart from these Digvijaya also offers a wide array of products for skincare, haircare, baby care, weight management products and many more herbal delights. These innovative range products are made with naturally sourced ingredients and formulation.

Commenting on the launch of their new products, Disha Dinakar, co-founder of Digvijaya Herbals said, “With the launch of these products we aim to provide everyone with healthy and nourished skin without the use of chemicals on it. These products are made with the purest ingredients like neem leaves and aloe vera and are like holy grails for your skin. The face wash and the body wash are going to step your skincare game up by a notch.”