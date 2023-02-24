Dilbir Singh shines in round 1 of the 2nd West Bengal State Ranking Tenpin Bowling Championship

The 2nd West Bengal State Ranking Tenpin Bowling Tournament 2023 concluded its first round which saw the glory from the past shining bright as Dilbir Singh played a fiery series of 1156 to attain the first spot. Another amazing performance by Pradip Arora playing a series of 1113 in 6 games to claim the 2nd spot. Naveen Sharma started off the tournament with a bang but could not keep the momentum till the last game and fell just short of 1 pin and had to satisfy the 3rd spot. Abhijit Das played his usual stint and kept 4th place. Surprisingly, the defending champ and runner-up of the last tournament did not play up to the mark.

Standings:

DILBIR SINGH – 1156 (192.67avg) PRADIP ARORA – 1113 (185.5avg) NAVEEN SHARMA – 1112 (185.33avg) ABHIJIT DAS – 1089 (181.5avg) NAVNEET LAHOTI – 1061 (176.83 Avg) KUNAL DUJARI – 1052 (175.33 Avg)