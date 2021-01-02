Dish TV India’s OTT App WATCHO is set to enthrall its viewers with its new series ‘The Jail Plan’

In line with its track record of providing unique and engaging content to its viewers, Dish TV India Limited, India’s leading DTH Company announced the launch of its new web series ‘The Jail Plan’ on its OTT platform ‘Watcho’. This is the country’s first-ever prison break story with women in the lead. Conceptualized by Anil Anand &Harkirat and produced by FilmyCurry Pvt. Ltd., the web series is full of twists, grey characters, and unpredictable scenarios.

‘The Jail Plan’ is an interesting and emotional exploration of what is often the worst and the best day for an inmate and how being in jail can change a person. The series is a gritty take on life in a maximum-security prison for women, unlike the dark and dingy jails showcased in movies so far. The story takes a new turn once jail authorities get to know about the prisoners’ escape plan. The series features multi-talented actors like SaadhikaSyal, LavinaKhanchandani, Stuti Tiwari, Anshu Sachdeva, Padam Sandhu, Rajshree Thakkar, and Satish Vaghela.

Commenting on the launch of the new series, Mr. Sukhpreet Singh, Corporate Head – Marketing, DishTV&Watcho, Dish TV India Ltd, said, “At Watcho, we have always been at the forefront of providing diverse entertainment for our young audience and roll out shows that offer unique new age content across genres in multiple categories. We are really excited and glad to announce the launch of India’s first-ever prison break story with women in the lead, ‘The Jail Plan’ on our OTT platform. With the launch of this new series, we further demonstrate our commitment sustaining and to scaling up the quality of the original content on our platform.”

Bringing in a unique assortment of snackable content cutting across all genres, Watcho offers many original shows including web series like JaalSaazi, Titli-Current Maarti Hai, Its my pleasure, 4 Thieves, Love Crisis, Ardhsatya, Mortuary, Chhoriyan, RakhtaChandana, and original influencer shows like Look I Can Cook, BikharehainAlfaaz, etc. to name a few. Available across screens (Android & iOS devices, Dish SMRT devices, D2H Magic devices, and Fire TV Stick) and at www.watcho.com, Watcho presently provides over 35 plus original shows in Hindi, Kannada, and Telugu regional languages.