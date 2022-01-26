DLF Foundation awarded by the Haryana Government for Best CSR Practices for the second consecutive year

Gurugram, 26 January 2022 – DLF Foundation, the philanthropic arm of DLF Ltd. has been recognized by the Haryana Government for its exemplary welfare initiatives. Going above and beyond their commitment to serve the nation, the DLF Foundation provided commendable humanitarian relief efforts in the wake of the pandemic. In the felicitation event held at Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex, Gurugram, Cabinet Minister for Transport, Government of Haryana Hon’ble Shri. Mool Chand Sharma presented the award to the DLF Foundation. This was the second consecutive year that DLF Foundation was bestowed with this accolade. Ashwini Mishra, DGM, DLF Foundation accepted the award on behalf of the DLF Foundation.

On being bestowed with this honour, Gayatri Paul, CEO, DLF Foundation said, “In response to the unprecedented pandemic, the DLF Foundation has expanded its CSR footprint and strengthened its engagement with sectors working to combat this hardship. During this era of uncertainties, we remain resolute in our commitment towards helping the marginalised. We are thankful to the Government of Haryana for this recognition and moving forward we will continue our determined efforts create impact in the areas of education, health and social sustainability.”

Last year, the Foundation significantly contributed through CSR initiatives for development in various segments such as education, health, social sustainability and made substantial efforts during the lethal second wave of the pandemic by establishing Covid care centers in Gurugram with fully functional 24×7 medical facilities. These centres are being supported by three oxygen generation plants, 300 oxygen concentrators and oxygen cylinders. The DLF COVID volunteers took the initiative of distributing over 64 lakh cooked meals to the daily wage earners and migrant workers across Delhi NCR. It contributed 10,000 oximeters and ventilators to the Haryana Government with monetary aid of 5 crore rupees and provided vaccines to over 26,000 people by organising vaccination camps and drive-through vaccinations. DLF Foundation has been actively supporting mental health awareness and in November 2021, it launched ‘iWillCARE’ mental health care application for the people of Gurugram which till now has benefitted over twenty three thousand people. Under its education support program, DLF CARES, they nurture students across the country by implementing in-school & beyond-school interventions and support to ensure holistic education and development of the children