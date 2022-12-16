DP World announced as International League T20 Title Sponsor

Bengaluru, 16 December 2022: International League T20 and DP World have today jointly announced a five-year title sponsorship that will see the upcoming six-team franchise competition, the International League T20 named as the DP World International League T20.

The agreement comes as 84 international cricket stars from across the world, such as Andre Russell, Shimron Hetmyer, Moeen Ali, Kieron Pollard, and Wanindu Hasaranga, a number of shining Associate players, including Paul Stirling, Mark Watt, and David Wiese, as well as 24 of UAE’s current and rising talents, look to converge on the UAE and prepare for the inaugural season of UAE’s home-grown T20 competition, which will be played in Dubai (Dubai International Stadium), Sharjah (Sharjah Cricket Stadium) and Abu Dhabi (Zayed Cricket Stadium) from 13 January to 12 February 2023.

Cricket fans across the world can catch the LIVE telecast of this exciting cricket league on the League’s Official Media Partner ZEE’s linear channels, digital platform Zee5, as well as Zee Cinema SD, Zee Cinema HD, Zee Anmol Cinema, &Pictures HD, &Flix SD, &Flix HD, Zee Zest SD, Zee Zest HD, Zee Bangla Cinema and Zee Thirai.

The inaugural DP World International League T20 includes the teams Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Desert Vipers, Dubai Capitals, Gulf Giants, MI Emirates, and Sharjah Warriors. The teams will play for the magnificent, coveted trophy through a total of 34 matches. The league’s schedule can be found by visiting www.ilt20.ae.

Opening the League is the blockbuster match between Dubai Capitals and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders on Friday 13 January (2023) at the Dubai International Stadium (Dubai, UAE) and where the competition will be launched through a dazzling opening ceremony headlined by Indian rapper Badshah and RnB megastar Jason Derulo. The inaugural edition will reach its crescendo with the final played on 12 February 2023, also played at the Dubai International Stadium.

Headquartered in Dubai, DP World has evolved into the leading provider of global smart end-to-end supply chain solutions enabling the flow of trade across the globe. With a presence in more than 75 countries across six continents, powered by diverse professional team of more than 101,000 people, DP World is committed to delivering unrivalled value to its customers and partners.