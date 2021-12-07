Dr. Ambedkar Foundation Observed Mahaparinirvana Diwas On 66th Death Anniversary of Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar

New Delhi- The Government of India scheduled a nationwide observation of Mahaparinirvan Diwas on December 6, 2021, as part of the major commemoration of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’. Marking the occasion, as the 66th death anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, programs were organized by Dr. Ambedkar Foundation at Parliament House, Dr. Ambedkar International Center, Panchteerth places associated with Babasaheb along with Ambavade, Symbiosis International University, Pune, Ambedkar Bhavan, Ambedkar Park, including further districts level programs in different states of the country.

Hon’ble President and Prime Minister of India along with ministers and prominent representatives from various ministries, attended Parliament House to pay floral tribute to Baba Saheb’s statue, followed by Dhamma Puja recitation by Buddhist monks at the occasion. In the memory of Dr. Ambedkar, Song and Drama Division, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting presented special songs and then Hon’ble President and Prime Minister donated saffron-dyed robes to honor Buddhist monks.

Hon’ble Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Dr. Virendra Kumar visited Dr. Ambedkar National Memorial, New Delhi, and paid floral tribute to Dr. Ambedkar’s statue where Buddhist monks recited Dhamma Puja.

In line with the original spirit of the famous slogan “Baba Saheb Amar Rahe”, the lead observer of Mahaparinirvan Diwas, Dr. Ambedkar Foundation organised a full-day event at Dr. Ambedkar International Center, New Delhi campus.

As the Chief Guest Hon’ble Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Dr. Virendra Kumar along with Guest of Honor, Hon’ble Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, Shri. Kaushal Kishore inaugurated the Dr. Ambedkar International Center’s Mahaparinirvan Diwas ceremony and paid floral tributes to Baba Saheb’s statue in the gracious presence of Shri R. Subramaniam, the Ministry’s Secretary, Ms. Upma Srivastava, Additional Secretary, Dr. Neeta Verma, Director General of National Informatics Centre and UGC’s Chairman Prof. DP Singh*, along with other prominent attendees followed by Dhamma Puja recitation by Buddhist monks.

While Secretary, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Shri R. Subramaniam acknowledged the audience with a warm speech, UGC’s Chairman Prof. DP Singh, in his address, embraced the role of Dr. Ambedkar Foundation in uplifting the society with its visionary approach to education.

After that, Dr. Ambedkar Foundation displayed a documentary film highlighting the importance of Panchtirthas, associated with Baba Saheb followed by the speech of Hon’ble Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, Shri. Kaushal Kishore. He stated, “People who honor Baba Saheb, don’t judge people for their caste and colour.”

Proceeding with the event, Hon’ble Dr. Virendra Kumar, launched a special book published by Dr. Ambedkar Foundation, named, “Social Justice and Empowerment: Reflections from Dr. Ambedkar Chairs” followed by release of brochure based on Dr. Ambedkar’s Panchteerth, schemes and scholarships for Scheduled Caste students by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

While extending the occasion at Dr. Ambedkar International Center, Hon’ble Union Minister Dr. Virendra Kumar launched ‘Shreshtha Yojna’ and National Fellowship Management and Grievance redressal Portal. Recalling Baba Saheb, he reinforced the importance of Mahaparinirvan Diwas in his speech.

‘Shreshtha Yojna’ will aid in Residential Education for Students in High Schools in Targeted Areas (SRESHTA) for socioeconomics upliftment and overall development of the Scheduled Castes (SCs) students by providing quality residential education to meritorious Scheduled Caste students in Reputed Private Schools, having Residential facility.

In the next 5 years, the Ministry has decided to extend support to 24800 meritorious SC students, involving Rs. 300 Crores approx., for providing them quality residential education from class 9th to 12th in reputed Private Residential Schools in Aspirational Districts identified by the NITI Aayog, Educationally Backward Districts and Districts having a population of SC community at the national average.

Adding further, Honourable Union Minister for Social Justice & Empowerment Dr. Virendra Kumar, also launched Fellowship Management and Grievance redressal Portal software with a view to enable an area-based development approach. The Scheme aims at integrated development of Scheduled Castes majority villages.

Dr. Ambedkar Foundation has produced a documentary film highlighting the importance of Panchteerth places related to Babasaheb, these five places, same as displayed on the occasion of Mahaparinirvan Divas at Dr. Ambedkar International Center as well as other places.

With a successful ceremonial event for the day, the organizer of the Mahaparinirvan Diwas ceremony at Dr. Ambedkar International Center, Director, Dr. Ambedkar International Center and Foundation, Shri Vikas Trivedi has established a new record by connecting more than 10,00,000 people nationally and internationally for this great cause.

While sharing his gratitude for the opportunity, he said “It was a great experience to host all the Hon’ble ministers and other attendees. As the days pass, we must remember the immense contribution of Baba Saheb in the formation of a free India, organising such a mega event was demanding but it shows how much we regard and respect Baba Saheb.” Moving further he addressed his vote of thanks and concluded the event.