Dr K.M. Cherian honoured with Life Time Achievement award at CII TN Medclave Excellence Honours

Chennai: Dr. K.M Cherian, Chairman and CEO – Frontier Lifeline Hospital, Founder and President – Frontier Mediville was honoured with the Life Time Achievement award at CII TN Medclave Excellence Honours.

Pioneer in Bypass Surgery, Pediatric Cardiac Surgery, Heart and Lung Transplantation in India, Dr.

K.M.Cherian has held prestigious positions in India and abroad and now runs the prestigious cardiac

hospital in Chennai, Dr.K.M.Cherian’s Frontier Lifeline Hospital.

Sharing his joy, Dr. Cherian said, “It is an honor to receive this prestigious award from CII. Throughout my career, I have tried my level best to use the best medical practices combined with the latest technology and innovation. I feel that there is a need for medical R&D to be encouraged in the country for the development of indigenous medical sciences.”