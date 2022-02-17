Dr. Mohammed Khan receives “Best Media Person” award

Dr. Mohammed Khan, the Founder, President and CEO, Khans Media City, was elected as the Best Media Person at the 5th Local Investors Summit, Influencer’s Edition held at Crowne Plaza, Cochin. The event was held on 10th February 2022, and was inaugurated by cine artist and Ex. Member of Parliament, Shri. Innocent. It was organised by India Franchise & Distributorship Holdings Limited.

Dr. Khan and Khans Media City are International Media Promoters – Publishers & Branding House, who have tie-ups with international leading organizations such as the FIFA World Cup Organisation and the International Olympic Committee, and around 38 top notch Corporate global concerns like Emirates Airlines, Longines, Tag Heuer, Lavey Morcles, Dubai Duty Free, Swiss Hotel Group, Armani Group, Rotana Hotels backup with incredible performance successfully. They have achieved outstanding results and remarkable media promotions for DSF (Dubai Shopping Festival), Arabian Health Congress, Arabian Travel Market, Dubai Tourism Promotions and are actively involved with Global events like, 2010 FIFA World-Cup-South Africa, 2014 FIFA World-Cup-Brazil, 2016 Rio-Olympics-Brazil, Rio+20 United Nations’ Conferences and so on. With his expansive and vivacious endeavour relationships with international personalities, and celebrities widespread in matters of quality, taste, wide-ranging full-blossom of bondages made-up Khans Media City into the top of the world.

India Club is a business platform for Small, Medium Enterprises to expand their business through Distributions and Franchises. Professionals can join this club to do the business as Mentors, Partners or Distributors in the 4121 Legislative Constituencies across India. The Kerala Chapter has 140 constituency chapters, which Support Entrepreneurs through Business Awards, Brands Launching, Business Pitch Deck Presentations, and Business Interviews etc. India is a group of CEOs, CMDs, Serial Entrepreneurs, Investors and Veteran Professionals.

ATHIRA SREEKUMAR