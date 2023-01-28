Dr Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan, Honorary Consul of Republic of Kazakhstan, pays condolence on the demise of HH Mukarram Jah Bahadur!

Hyderabad, January 28, 2023: Dr. Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan, Honorary Consul of Republic of Kazakhstan for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, and his spouse Begum Meher Fatima Khan; called on Her Highness Princess Qhabl Begum Sahiba Esra Birgen and His Highness Mir Mohammed Azmat Ali Khan Azmet Jah, the IXth Head of the Asaf Jahi Dynasty, to pay their condolences on the sad demise of His Highness Mir Barkat Ali Khan Walashan Mukarram Jah Bahadur, H.E.H – the VIIIth Nizam of Hyderabad; at the Noor Mahal Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad, today. HH Mukarram Jah Bahadur, passed away on 15th January 2023, at the age of 89 years and his funeral took place in Hyderabad on 18th January 2023.