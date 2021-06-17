Dr. Tanvir Singh has given tributes his father on this Father’s Day

There is no doubt that a father is the most important member of the family. He works day and night just to keep his loved ones happy and safe. He takes up all the responsibilities, coming to education or other monetary needs. He becomes the strength behind the upbringing of his children.

Therefore, this Father’s Day, Dr. Tanvir gave a special tribute to his late father by visiting to a leprosy Ashram to give monthly ration for the people in need. Along with him, his mother Arvinder Kaur was also part of this heart-touching gesture.

Talking about the same, Dr. Tanvir stated, “The biggest disease today is not leprosy or tuberculosis or COVID, it’s a feeling of being unwanted.

Today on Father’s Day I want to pay homage to my father who is in heaven above, by making these people feel special who are the most rejected from society today.