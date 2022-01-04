Dreamz Production House welcomes New Year by distributing blankets among the poor and underprivileged

x

New Delhi, January 04, 2022: As several parts of north India reel under biting cold, Dreamz Production House, well known in the modelling and fashion industry organized a free blanket distribution drive in the city to help the poor find some respite from cold temperature. The objective of this gratifying initiative was to provide a shield to the less privileged living under harsh winter conditions. Around 500 blankets were distributed among the poor and underprivileged in different parts of South Delhi including Lajpat Nagar, Kalkaji, Chanakyapuri, RK Puram, Hauz Khas, Mehrauli etc.

Winter is always challenging for poor families, especially the homeless who bear the brunt of exposure to severe weather conditions. Dreamz Production House undertook this initiative to celebrate the new year by sharing the warmth of love with the underprivileged people of the society.

Sharing his thoughts on the occasion, Sharad Chaudhary, Founder, Dreamz Production House said: “Like every year, this year too, Dreamz Production House distributed the blankets in this cold winter to provide warmth to the poor people. We all are so privileged to have all the comforts of life and our small act of kindness can bring a smile to a person’s face. It is the time to think about all the people who might need our help in different ways. Let us all spread a message of love and togetherness, and inspire others to do the same. Let’s be the reason for someone else’s happiness this new year.”

“We are so glad to see the smiling faces of the recipients of the blankets as nothing is more precious than a blanket for the poor during the winter season. For a person living on the street, a warm blanket is a reassurance that there is someone who cares about him. It is also a meaningful gift for the season. We hope that people come forward and give the underprivileged hope and respite from their lives and motivate them to look forward to a better tomorrow.” said Anubha Vashisth, co-owner of Dreamz Production House.

“I was so worried thinking how I would protect my family in this cold weather as many people have lost their lives to the chilling cold. Due to financial difficulties, we were not able to afford a blanket for the entire family. At the right time, Dreamz Production House has provided me and my community members with the blankets that we needed the most at this time. Now we will sleep comfortably at night. Thank you so much”, said a beneficiary.

Speaking on the occasion, Sharad also underlined that initiatives like this provide an opportunity to create awareness among the general masses to help others who might be in need and are not privileged enough and urges people to come forward to spread the warmth.