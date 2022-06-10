Drishti Issues Advisory for coast of Goa for the Monsoon Months of June to September

Hyderabad, June 2022: The southwest monsoon has hit Goa’s coast according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Also, with the entry of the monsoons in Goa the fishing ban has come into effect on June 1 and will end on July 31st as it isn’t safe for trawlers to venture into the seas during the monsoon.

Drishti’s 400-strong lifeguard force patrols Goa’s beaches all year. Because of the impending monsoons and current weather conditions, red flags have been posted across all beaches under Drishti’s supervision, indicating that these are strictly no-swim zones. “Pre-monsoon showers have already hit Goa,” said Navin Awasthi, Operations Head, Drishti Marine. He went on to say, “Light showers have been seen along the coast in recent days. We have placed red flags at all of the beaches to indicate that the area is not suitable for swimming. Even wading into the water is not advised. Our team of lifeguards stationed along the coast is keeping an eye on the weather. The team has been trained to perform rescues even in bad weather.”

Drishti advises visitors to avoid rocky areas, cliffs, and hills along the shoreline. During the monsoon season, these are considered perilous due to their slippery nature. The wave height, intensity, and frequencies of the waves in the sea too are extremely high, making it easy to get pulled into the ferocious sea. River bathing, including water sports, is prohibited. Drishti Marine monitors sea conditions and weather conditions on a daily basis.

#ListenToYourLifesaver: Safety tips for the monsoons by Drishti, Goa’s lifesaver agency:

We advise visitors not to venture onto the beach. Even wading into the waters is not advisable.

Wear a mask and maintain social distancing at all times.

Those visiting the beach should keep a minimum 10 metres away from the waterline and listen to the instructions given by the lifesavers.

Keep a very close eye on children while on the beach and do not allow children to venture into the waters unattended, no matter how shallow it may be .

Stay alert as lifesavers while patrolling make announcements to alarm and educate people via the Public Address System put up on the jeeps.

It is not suitable to head out to the beach or venture into the water during lightning and thunder because lightning can pose a danger.

Do not get onto the rocks during low tide because the rocks get a lot more slippery and mossy during the monsoon season.

It is not advisable to swim or to engage in any water sports activities at the beach during the monsoons from June to September because even though the sea may seem calm, a sudden large wave can sneak up on you

and pull you into deep waters without warnings.

If under the influence of alcohol make sure you do not venture into the water.

Always read and obey the safety signs found at the main entrance of the beach