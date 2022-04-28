DWMPL was honored as the ‘Make in India’ initiative and received the Ganesh Bharat Ratna Award 2022

New Delhi, 28th April 2022: DWMPL (Deshwal Waste Management Private Ltd) received the ‘Make in India’ initiative award in the MSME Global Conference, Exhibition & Business Excellence Awards,2022 by Shri Ramdas Bandu Athawale, Honorable Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, and Mr. Indrajit Ghosh, Global Chairman, MSME. Mr. Raj Kumar, CEO of DWMPL received the award at the ceremony at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi on 25th April 2022.

On the third day of the event DWMPL was facilitated with the Ganesh Bharat Ratna Award by Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, Honorable Minister of State for the Ministry of Micro ,Small and Medium Enterprises. The company got the award for its major contribution and initiatives towards sustainability and creating an eco friendly environment.

After receiving the award, Mr. Raj Kumar, CEO of Deshwal Waste Management Private Limited (DWMPL) said, “ It is indeed a proud moment for the entire Deshwal Fraternity. We are delighted to be awarded in the MSME Global Conference, Exhibition & Business Excellence Awards. It is a great honor to be ranked and awarded in a reputed award ceremony. Our organization has made revolutionary efforts in e-waste, plastic waste and battery waste management. We are not only doing business but also contributing to balancing the environment and ecosystem by managing all kinds of waste including battery, plastic and e-waste. This award is dedicated to the whole team of DWMPL, it will also motivate us to do better in the future.”

The 3 days award ceremony started on 25th April and the closing ceremony was on 27th April 2022. The campaign’s goal was to motivate, educate, and encourage the community, particularly MSMEs, in efforts to combat climate change through conscious and collective efforts at sustainable waste management.