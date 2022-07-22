EAM Jaishankar Briefs Rajya Sabha on MEA’s Role in Ensuring Safe Migration of Indian Youths

22nd Jul, New Delhi: With so many people moving abroad for employment opportunities, their safety becomes an utmost priority for the Indian Government. Recently, at the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Rajya Sabha, EAM Jaishankar provided detailed clarity on how MEA’s systems and processes are in place to take care of India’s emigrating youth, in order to ensure that they are not being duped by fake agents.

Existing Systems in Place

To help the country’s youth, seeking employment opportunities abroad, the e-Migrate system was established back in 2015. This system provided India’s youth with a proper legal channel to find jobs abroad via the e-Migrate portal. Apart from helping with finding opportunities, under the ‘Surakshit Jaaye Prasikshit Jaaye’ (Go Safe, Go Trained) campaign, the MEA organizes workshops and Pre-Departure Orientation & Training (PDOT) to raise awareness and facilitate safe and legal migration.

Given that the migration of Indians has several complex aspects involved, the MEA has made sure to keep regulatory measures in place. This is done through something known as the ‘Emigration Clearance’ (EC) wherein the MEA makes sure that these youngsters going abroad won’t be duped, by verifying all documents given by the employer.

The MEA has also been carrying out knowledge-building exercises, in coordination with state governments and other stakeholders to disseminate information on the Indian diaspora and foreign jobs and to spread awareness about safe and illegal migration through MEA’s state outreach programs from time to time, such as in West Bengal in 2021 and Kerala in 2022.

To further ensure the safety of India’s emigrant youth, the MEA has engaged with its partners in the Gulf and Asia-Pacific through MOUs and agreements in the realm of labour and manpower cooperation.

New Changes to Come with Emigration Bill 2022

Recognising that more work needs to happen in this area, the MEA is currently in the process of bringing in new legislation, “Emigration Bill 2022” to enhance the scope of the existing Emigration Act 1983 which will further help in the promotion of safe and legal migration to India’s aspiring youth and to save them from being duped by illegal recruitment agents. This new legislation has been prepared based on inputs from the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs.