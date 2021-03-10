Eastern India Chartered Accountant Students’ Association (EICASA) organized inter branch cricket tournament

Kolkata: Eastern India Chartered Accountant Students’ Association (EICASA) of Eastern India Regional Council (EIRC) of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India organized its inter branch cricket tournament amongst its branches at KIIT University, Bhubaneswar, Odisha on Saturday & Sunday, the 6th& 7th March 2021. Kolkata, Sambalpur, Siliguri, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Rourkela& Guwahati – these seven (7) teams participated in this league. It was a day-night tournament which followed a league pattern of play.

Shri PritamJeet Dash, famous Ranji Trophy player from Odisha was invited as the Chief Guest and he graced the tournament by his presence on Sunday, the 7th March 2021 and awardee prizes. In his short and encouraging address, he pointed out the relevance and significance of organising this kind of tournament and their health benefits.

CA. Sunil Kr. Sahoo, Chairman, EIRC of ICAI and CA. Ravi Kr. Patwa, Chairman, EICASA of EIRC of ICAI remained present throughout the tournament. Their presence as one of the major sources of inspiration for all the participating teams.

Cuttack Branch of EICASA of EIRC lifted the winner’s trophy by defeating the defending champion Kolkata. Sambalpur branch and Siliguri branch of EIRC stood third and fourth positions respectively.

KIIT University ground witnessed some scintillating performances by a group of students who showcased their playing talent.