Educationist Dr. Varun Gupta have been empanelled in the Peace Committee of the Delhi Minorities Commission

Dr. Varun Gupta, a renowned educationist, social activist, author and business consultant have been empanelled in the Peace Committee of the Delhi Minorities Commission with effect from May 2022 till Aug 2023. The same has been done for safeguarding the rights and interests of the Minority Communities in the NCT of Delhi and for matters connected therewith.

Madam Nancy Barlow, Member of Delhi Minorities Commission has congratulated Dr. Gupta for his new role and responsibility and complimented his dedicated and selfless services and support.

Dr. Gupta had also helped thousands of people by serving free home cooked nutritious meals and medicines to the improvised and destitute during COVID-19 pandemics. He has also distributed free masks and sanitizers to the vulnerable segments in Delhi and still doing so many other noble causes.

Speaking on the same, Dr. Gupta said, “I am thankful for this opportunity and will put my best possible efforts to support the community in future too”. He added that it is necessary that we all should understand our duties towards the society and must come forward with a commitment to promote the well- being of all citizens without any discrimination on the grounds of caste, creed, community or gender.

He has also been appreciated by the senior authorities of Delhi Minority Commission and received an appreciation letter for his extraordinary work done for society as well as for the education sector. His contribution is praiseworthy. He always displayed his eagerness, selflessness and dedication when it comes to any humanitarian cause.

Dr. Varun Gupta is acclaimed as an Indian Peace Ambassador to spread objectives of UNSDGs; Education Advisor to the State of African Diaspora; a top Educationist and an Entrepreneur who works as an Educator and Entrepreneur with higher learning institutions offering liaisons and consultations to the world of Education and Trade sector. He is known to be a global business and liaisoning consultant. He is also the Vice President of USA based institution named ON SKY GLOBAL; Chief Operating Officer of Cambridge Career College UK and Director of Pingaksh International Consultants, India.