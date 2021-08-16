enesys Named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Contact Centre as a Service

Bengaluru – Genesys®, a global cloud leader in customer experience orchestration, has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. as a Leader in the 2021 Contact Centre as a Service (CCaaS) Magic Quadrant1, for its ability to execute and completeness of vision. This recognition makes Genesys a seven-time Magic Quadrant Leader.

“Digital adoption has accelerated for nearly all companies over the past year, putting customer experience at the forefront as businesses keep pace with evolving consumer behavior and preferences,” said Olivier Jouve, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Genesys Cloud CX™. “In 2020, we delivered more than 250 new features to support emerging use cases and the complexity of enterprise deployments. We believe this recognition validates our commitment to providing companies around the world with the scalability and customisation they need to transform customer interactions into orchestrated customer experiences.”

Genesys has seen a surge in adoption of Genesys Cloud CX, which provides companies with an all-in-one, composable platform for delivering personalised customer and employee experiences at scale. In fiscal year 20212, Genesys Cloud CX had more than 300,000 users on its platform, a 106 percent increase year over year – with a 300 percent year over year growth in digital interactions.

“The Genesys Cloud CX platform gives us the flexibility and agility we need to quickly and cost-effectively add users or new capabilities to adjust to changing customer expectations or seasonal business fluctuations. In today’s digitally disruptive world—where customer service expectations are changing at lightning speed—this gives us a serious competitive advantage.” said Ian Roberts, Operations Leader, Quicken

Genesys was also recently recognised as a Visionary in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Workforce Engagement Management.