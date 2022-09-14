Engineering Day 2022 – Industry Insights from Tech Leaders in India

Name of the brand: Polygons

Name of the spokesperson: Dalip Tyagi, Head of Developer Relations at Polygon

Quote: “Engineers have been at the forefront of advancements in society. New inventions and discoveries made by engineers have impacted every industry, from mobility to healthcare and entertainment to climate change solutions. The scope of engineering continues to evolve alongside the growth of technologies such as blockchain. India is the birthplace of a fourth of the world’s engineers, making it an important country for technology companies seeking world-class talent. Global companies get to support the thriving ecosystem of Indian engineers by giving them the tools to discover, build, and create scalable solutions for the future”:

Name of the brand: Netcore Cloud

Name of the spokesperson: Bijal Sanghavi, Chief Technology Officer, Netcore Cloud

Quote: “The role of engineers in the advancement of society is paramount. The Golden Gate Bridge, The Hoover Dam, the International Space station etc, would all not have been built if engineers did not exist. The rapid technological developments that we have seen over the last few decades can largely be attributed to the creativity and innovation that engineers bring about. A lot of today’s engineering advancements, like the smartphone, UPI and 5G are in the field of software and communication, which will form the basic building blocks of our lives of tomorrow. All of these are engineering feats, that our future generations will be built upon. As engineers, it is imperative that we constantly strive to learn and understand these emerging technologies. Today’s constantly evolving technological ecosystem calls for engineers to be lifelong students. So let’s, continue to learn, innovate, and dream. What you dream now, will become a reality tomorrow.”

Name of the brand: Hero Vired

Name of the spokesperson: Geetika Goel, Head of Technology, Hero Vired

Quote: “Over the last few years, we witnessed how engineers have been working to create a better world for both present and future generations by putting data and sustainability at the forefront of innovation. Their creativity and relentless pursuit of excellence have led to bringing about marvelous technological advancements time and again.As hybrid becomes the new normal, it has become imperative for engineers to work in collaboration across teams as the era of individual inventions has been replaced by the age of collective innovation. So, with the ever-evolving technological landscape, it is crucial for them to stay abreast of the latest trends and tools, more now than ever, and be agile to tackle unforeseen challenges promptly.”

Name of the brand: Dell Technologies India

Name of the spokesperson: Sudha VK, Vice President, Dell Technologies India

Quote: “With a strong focus on innovation which includes several patents every year and new product incubations – led by some of the industry’s finest engineers and highly-skilled technical staff – has been dedicatedly helping Dell Technologies meet its goals of driving growth through technology. They have also helped us develop the best-in-class Customer Experience Centers that are designed to be solution-oriented, interactive, and collaborative in nature, serving as a bridge between sales and engineering. On this Engineers Day, we would like to appreciate the spirit of one of the key pillars of our innovations: our engineers, who not only enable us to offer industry-leading solutions but also equip our partners with their modern enterprise needs across IT areas such as multicolored, edge, and security through our joint engineering initiatives.”:

Name of the brand – Bosch Global Software Technologies (BGSW)

Name of the spokesperson – Vadiraj Krishnamurthy, CTO, VP, Bosch Global Software Technologies (BGSW)

Quote – Engineering has always been a popular field of study in India. Good engineers are always in demand around the globe as they help provide solutions to current problems and develop future technologies. This is why, every country invests heavily in infrastructures and programs to educate the engineers of tomorrow. Currently, we are in transition from a classical embedded world to a connected world. Hence, today it has become more paramount than ever for engineers and developers to hone their core technical skills and invest time in learning future technologies like AI, ML, and Quantum Computing. Never forget, thinking ahead is always worth it. Happy Engineers Day!