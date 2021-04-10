Engineering student, interstate habitual offender nabbed and property/vehicles worth Rs 70 lakh recovered

Hyderabad…. Advancement in the field of Information Communication Technologies (ICTs) not only changes our society but also crime. It opens more opportunities for crime and draws people into committing crime. That is resulting in an unprecedented growth in the crime. The case in point is the arrest of interstate criminal, Gudati Mahesh Nuthan Kumar. Sleuths of Special Operation Team, Shamshabad Zone and Madhapur Police apprehended notorious and habitual cheater Gudati Mahesh Nuthan Kumar.

A 27 years old Engineering graduate in EEE, a mobile phone technician, a resident of Chengicherla village and native of Seesali Village, Kalpa Mandal, Bhimavaram was arrested and stolen property worth Rs Seventy Lakhs recovered. The six vehicles recovered include: Innova Crysta-01, Volkswagen Polo-01, Baleno-01, Swift cars-02 and Verna-01 and 1 two wheeler vehicle (Royal Enfield).

His Modus operandi of the crime is very different. He books rooms through room sharing apps, steals Identities, Aadhar Card, Laptop, cash and other worthy objects and runs. Using the stolen Aadhar Cards and identities, books rental cars and bikes through apps from Zoom, Revv, Drivezy and Royal Brothers in different cities, removes GPS Tracking System and other tracking devices fitted to the vehicles, reaches Hyderabad and sells the same at throw away price to the known people in the circle.

When he runs short of IDs and wants more IDs, he advertises for a driver in OLX collects ID’s and uses the ID of the respondents.

He has stolen several cars and bikes of which six four wheelers and one two wheeler vehicle is recovered by police.

Gudati Mahesh Nuthan Kumar is involved in nine cases across seven states such as Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Addressing a Press Conference today at Cyberabad Police Commissionerate, Shri VC Sajjanar, Police Commissioner said the hard work of SOT Shamshabad Zone and Madhapur Police has resulted in his arrest. The team worked under the leadership of Addl DCP, SOT Sri G. Sandeep.

Mr Sajjanar advised public not to share room with unknown persons, especially when booked through room sharing apps. They should always be vigilant, take all precautions to safeguard their valuables including their identity cards. They must protect their valuables by keeping in lockers to ensure that they are out of reach to offenders like Gudati Mahesh.

Vehicle renting companies, shop owners too must verify documents carefully through multiple sources before they lend them to customers. They should have common database of all such rentals to check the credentials on a real time basis. They must also collect real-time photos and mobile numbers for verification.

The public must report loss of documents such as Aadhar to nearest Police Station.

In case of any suspicious movement of persons or vehicles, public must report to police on Dial 100 or Whatsapp No. 9490617444.

DCP Traffic Mr SM Vijay Kumar; SOT ADCP Sandeep; DCP Madhapur M Venkateshwarlu; ACP Raghunandhan Rao; Inspectors area under Prasad, Venkat Reddy and SOT team who worked on the case were present at the press conference.

The case came into light when Zoom car manager lodged a complaint on 25th February when a Swift Car from Zoom Cars Madhapur was taken with the ID card of M. Kiran Kumar and fled away.

Later police came to know that accused Gudati Mahesh Nuthan Kumar cheated and committed theft of Zoom Car Company’s vehicle.

Details of Property stolen/recovered is as follows

1. Four Wheeler Vehicles – 06

Innova Crysta – KA 03 AH 3912,

Volkswagen Polo – KA 03 AJ 5107,

Maruthi Baleno – KA 51 AA 3970,

Maruthi Swift cars (02) – TS 07 UF 9370, KA 03 AE 7013 and

Hyundai Verna – KA 03 AF 5384.

2. Two Wheeler Vehicle – 01

Royal Enfield – KA 03 AC 5804.

The Brief History of Accused: and his crimes-

The accused Gudati Mahesh Nuthan Kumar, S/o. Laxmana Suri Age: 27 is a N/o. Seesali Village, Kalla Mandal, Bhimavaram, West Godavari Dist, Andhra Pradesh State and presently R/o. Chengicherla Village, Ghatkesar Mandal, Medchal Malkajgiri Dist, Telangana State.

Accused Gudati Mahesh Nuthan Kumar completed B.Tech(EEE) in the year-2016. After completion of his Engineering degree, he worked as mobile technician in Bhimavaram for some time. Later he came to Hyderabad and joined as Mobile Technician at Malakpet where he committed theft of mobile phones and accessories in Mobile shop with duplicate keys and was arrested by Malakpet PS in the year-2016. After that he returned back to his native village Bhimavaram, where he committed theft of one Camera at Palakoderu Police Station limits in the year 2018 and went to jail. Again that he came to Hyderabad. Again he committed theft of one Tata Bolt (TS 03 UC 4233) car, one Laptop and Rs. 25000/- net cash from one room and one Drivezy Active. In all these 3 cases he was arrested by SR Nagar Police officials and released from jail in the month of December-2019.

In the month of June-2020, he joined on a room sharing basis with one Nagendra Prasad, at Panjagutta and committed theft of Rs. 1,60,000/- net cash and his ID proofs, i.e., original Aadhar card and driving licence and fled away with his luggage. He went to Bangalore in the month of July-2020. He then taken one rental bike Royal Enfield vehicle from Royal Brothers self drive vehicles on the name of Prasad with Prasad ID proofs.

After taking the vehicle, he removed the GPS tracker from the vehicle and kept with him and went to Vizag. He joined on a room sharing basis with one Chaitanya and Ajay at Vizag and where stayed for the 2 months. Again he committed theft Rs. 30,000/- net cash and original ID proofs of Chaitanya i.e., Aadhar Card and Driving licence and fled away from there and went to Pune on Royal Enfield. He again joined in room sharing with one Sathish, R/o. Pune and stayed for 2 months with him and again he committed theft of Rs. 1,80,000/- net cash and original Aadhar Card and Driving licence and fled away from there and came to Hyderabad. He used to cheat by editing the Id Proofs & their photos.

In the month of October-2020, he went to Kerala, where he has taken one Volkswagen Polo vehicle from Zoom Cars with Sathish ID Proofs and came to Hyderabad and taken a rental room at Chengicherla village, Ghatkesar Mandal. He removed the GPS tracker and intellicar device and using for his own purpose. Again in the month of December-2020, he went to Chennai where he has taken the Swift rental car from Revv cars with Chaitanya ID proofs and came to Hyderabad and removed the GPS device from the car and kept it in his room at Chengicherla for further disposal.

In the month of January-2021. He went to Mysore where he taken Baleno car from Drivezy cars with Sathish Bandu Musale ID proofs and came to Hyderabad and removed the GPS device and the same car was kept his room at Chengicherla for further disposal. In the month of January-2021. Last week, he went to Kolkata where he has taken the one Innova Crysta car from Revv cars with Nagendra Prasad ID proofs and came to Hyderabad and removed the GPS tracker and the same car was kept his room at Chengicherla for further disposal.

Further the accused gave advertisement in OLX for hiring drivers. Seeing this advertisement one Kiran of Toopranpet, Choutuppal Mandal, Yadadri, Bhuvanagiri District contacted him. The accused collected all the Aadhar Card & Driving Licence of Kiran. In the month February-2021 he again taken one Swift car from Zoom cars, Madhapur with Kiran ID proofs and removed the GPS devices and the same car was kept at his room at Chengicherla. In the month of March-2021. He went to Bangalore, Karnataka where he has taken a Hyundai Verna car from Zoom cars with Chaitanya ID proofs and removed the GPS tracker and same car was kept his room at Chengicherla.

MODUS OPERANDI:

He commits offences individually. Initially he joins as room-mate in a room with sharing app and committs theft of roommates ID proofs i.e., original Aadhar card, Driving licence and money of the roommates and escapes. After that he takes self drive vehicle on rent from different companies i.e. Zoom cars, Drivezy cars, Revv cars and Royal brothers and removes the GPS devices from the vehicle and removes the original number plate and fits fake number plates and sells to the public and cheats them. He commits cheating cum thefts of vehicles from Royal Brothers rental bike, Zoom Cars, Drivezy cars and Revv cars in various states i.e., Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamilnadu, Kerala, Maharastra and West.

DETECTED THE FOLLOWING CASES:

Accused recently involved following cases:

1) Cr.No. 358/2021, U/s 420, 379 IPC of Madhapur PS, Cyberabad.

2) Cr.No. 95/2021, U/s 420, 379 IPC and Sec 66-C, 66-D IT act-2008 of PS Maharanipeta PS, Vizag City, Andra Pradesh State.

3) Cr.No. 32/2021, U/s 406, 420 IPC of Shilpur PS, Howrah Dist, West Bengal State.

4) Cr.No. 262/2021, U/s 406, 420 IPC of PS Palarivattom, Kochi City of Kerala State.

5) Cr.No. 245/2021, U/s 420, 379 IPC and Sec 66-C, 66-D of IT act of PS Hinjewadi PS of Pimpiri Chinchwad, Pune Dist, Maharastra State.

6) Cr.No. 51/2021, U/s 420, 379 IPC of PS Rajajinagar of Bangalore City, Karnataka State.

7) Cr.No.04/2021, of Anna Sagar PS of Rajamangalam Dist, Tamilnadu State.

8) Cr.no 22/2021 u/s 420, 379 IPC of Hebbal PS of Mysore, Karnataka State.

9) One Royal Enfield Bike theft case at Ramamurthy Nagar, Bangalore city, Karnataka State.

Accused previously involved following cases:

1. Cr.No. 297/2016, U/s 381 IPC of PS Malakpet, Hyderabad.

2. Cr.No. 102/2018, U/s 379 IPC of PS Palakoderu, WG Dist, AP State.

3. Cr.No. 944/2018, U/s 406, 420 IPC of PS SR Nagar, Hyderabad.

4. Cr.No. 867/2019, U/s 380, 406, 420 IPC of SR Nagar PS, Hyderabad.

5. Cr.No. 868/2019, U/s 380, 406, 420 IPC of SR Nagar PS, Hyderabad.

6. Cr.No. 175/2019, U/s 379 IPC of Madivala PS, Bangalore City, Karnataka State.