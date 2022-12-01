ENGN signs India’s first female iQFoiler, windsurfer Katya Coelho

Mumbai, December 1st,2022: Athlete representation company, ENGN to exclusively represent Katya Coelho, India’s first woman iQFoiler, an extraordinary windsurfer, and environmental advocate.

Megha Desai, Co-Founder, ENGN, states on the new addition, “ENGN’s vision has always been to support and empower female athletes. We are thrilled to sign Katya and add her to our roster of athletes. Katya’s passion towards the sport of windsurfing and her will to do better each time has made her one of the best windsurfers in India, and we can’t wait to take our association ahead and take the sport of windsurfing to a wider audience.”

ENGN is a Mumbai-based athlete representation & performance wear company that, besides financial support via investments and sponsorships, also provides infrastructural support with nutrition, training, mental health coaches and any other need the athlete may require to improve her performance. ENGN is currently associated with female athletes including:

Maana Patel, Olympian Swimmer Anisha Aswal, All India Rank 1, World Rank 65, Taekwondo Nithyashree Ananda, International 400m Track Athlete Shivani Soam, National Level Long Jumper Anoli Shah, International Medallist, Speed Skating Lakshmi G M – National 400m Hurdles Athlete

Kathya Coelho is the first and only Indian female windsurfer to compete in the Youth Olympics in 2014 and continues to top most of the windsurfing podiums in the country. She has won 10 national gold medals, 2 bronze at Asian Open Championship in Techno 2015. She was also the first female Indian surfer to represent at Asian Games 2018.

She has also one silver Asian Medal in 2022 – the first international medal in iQFoil by any Indian.

Katya recently won gold at Senior Nationals, Yachting Association of India and 1st round of Asian Games Selection Trials for the IQ Foil Category held at INWTC Mumbai. The young athlete aims to qualify for the Asian Games, 2023.

Katya Coelho, Windsurfer, says, “I am excited to join the ENGN family and can’t wait to get started on this new journey with the team. I have always wanted to represent and win for India at the global stage and truly believe my association with ENGN will help me achieve my goals and bring windsurfing and iQFoiling to the forefront in India.”