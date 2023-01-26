Enviro celebrates 74th Republic Day in Gurugram

Gurugram, 26th Jan 2023: Republic Day commemorates the Indian Republic; people celebrate this day with music, including the national anthem and national songs. Enviro(Integrated Facility Management) celebrated the 74th Republic Day in Vatika India Next, Sector 83, Gurugram, on 26th January at various societies: Gurgaon 21, Lifestyle Homes, City Homes, Seven Lamps, K Block, Signature Villas, and E Block. Residents and individuals from diverse locations participated enthusiastically and performed contemporary and traditional dance. The Residents were mesmerized by the kids’ indo-modern dancing performance to the song ‘Maa Tuje Salam’ by AR Rahman.

Throughout the day-long event, a variety of entertaining activities and competitions were organized, including a drawing contest and children’s dancing performances. The celebrations came to a close with the awarding of prizes for dance, poem, and drawing.

A resident stated It was an honor to participate in the republic day festivities with the citizens of our nation. We are grateful for the opportunity to express our sentiments about our country via dancing. It was a fantastic experience.” Happy Republic day to all.

The residents had the national flag painted on their bodies and were dressed in traditional clothing with tri-colored bands. The youngsters introduced the audience to the history of republic day.