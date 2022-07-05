Enviro organises blood donation camp in Gurugram, collects 90 units to save lives

Gurugram, 5th July 2022: the Integrated Facility Management Company, Enviro in association with the National Thalassemia Welfare Society organised a Blood Donation Camp on the theme “BE SOMEONE’S HERO”. The whole staff of Vatika Business Park and residents of Vatika City took part in the camp. The camp was organised at Vatika Business Park, Sector 49, Gurugram. Almost 90 units of blood were donated by staff and volunteers.

Ajay Kumar Singh, CEO & President, Enviro said “Donating blood doesn’t cost anything, but it can definitely help someone in need. It has been observed that people are wary of donating blood after covid vaccination, considering it to be risky. We urge the people of the community to come forward and donate blood, and help save the lives of needy people. Only those who have tested positive for COVID-19 and have symptoms of infection should wait 14 days to donate blood until they are asymptomatic. We look forward to planning more such camps in the future.”

A participant said after donating blood, “Everyone should come forward and donate blood to increase the blood capacity in health system. Blood donation is called Mahadaan, a dignified donation that can save the lives of person in need. We welcome such initiatives by Enviro and urge everyone to donate blood.”