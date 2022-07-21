Equally Guaranteed to All Without Regard’ Art Show at the IHC Visual Arts Gallery

A group art exhibition showcasing various paintings by 50 contemporary artists was on display at The Visual Art Gallery the exhibition was started on 18th-24th July. The art show which was curated by noted art historian Johny ML was titled “EQUALLY Guaranteed To All Without Regard.” It represented a world awakening to the need for equality beyond race, gender, or politics.

‘Equally Guaranteed to all Without Regard’ is a phrase taken out of a long speech made by Hail Selassie of Ethiopia who was also the spiritual and political leader of the Rastafarians. Bob Marley had sung the speech into a song that started with the exhortation, ‘Until the philosophy that holds one race superior and another inferior is finally and permanently discredited and abandoned, there is war.’

The art show had works on display by senior established artists and the younger artists who are still finding their footing in the industry. All the artists brought forth the idea of survival and the fight for equal rights and justice. They also talked about the ways in which a new world could be envisioned. The varying moods of all artists during the pandemic and lockdown days could be easily seen in the artworks on display.

The art exhibition was attended by many known artists including Jatin Das Asit Patnayaik Anand Moy Bannerji Vijendra Sharma and many more budding artists