Event: Young Musician Union to host ‘KALAKRITI’on Dec 22

December 20, 2021 Neel Achary news 0

Young Musician Union, a music society, formed by the guidance and benediction of Shri. Divyansh Srivastava (Young Santoor Player, Disciple of Padma Shri Pt. Bhajan Sopori) with the sole motto of carrying forward the heritage of the great Indian Classical Music and promoting the Young and Promising talents in their respective fields.

After all these tough times the world passed through we “YMU” are taking a step forward to promote our Indian Classical Music with a beautiful cultural evening known as “KALAKRITI”.

KALAKRITI event

The event is as follow:-

  1. Santoor Recital by ( Sh. Divyansh Srivastava)
    Accompanied by Ujith Udaya Kumar – Tabla (Disciple of Ustad Rafiuddin Sabri) & Dr. Ankit Parikh (Pakhawaj)
  2. Tabla Solo Recital by ( Sh. Yashwant Vaishnav, Internationally Acclaimed Young Tabla Maestro)

Accompanied by Shri. Lalit Sisodia – Harmonium

Inviting you all to “KALAKRITI” on 22nd December 2021 at Indian International Centre, Lodhi Road, New Delhi 5.30 pm onwards.

See also  SAP India and Microsoft launch tech skilling program for underserved young women across India
About Neel Achary 10174 Articles
Neel Achary is the editor of Business News This Week. He has been covering all the business stories, economy, and corporate stories.
Website Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube LinkedIn