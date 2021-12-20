Event: Young Musician Union to host ‘KALAKRITI’on Dec 22

Young Musician Union, a music society, formed by the guidance and benediction of Shri. Divyansh Srivastava (Young Santoor Player, Disciple of Padma Shri Pt. Bhajan Sopori) with the sole motto of carrying forward the heritage of the great Indian Classical Music and promoting the Young and Promising talents in their respective fields.

After all these tough times the world passed through we “YMU” are taking a step forward to promote our Indian Classical Music with a beautiful cultural evening known as “KALAKRITI”.

The event is as follow:-

Santoor Recital by ( Sh. Divyansh Srivastava)

Accompanied by Ujith Udaya Kumar – Tabla (Disciple of Ustad Rafiuddin Sabri) & Dr. Ankit Parikh (Pakhawaj) Tabla Solo Recital by ( Sh. Yashwant Vaishnav, Internationally Acclaimed Young Tabla Maestro)

Accompanied by Shri. Lalit Sisodia – Harmonium

Inviting you all to “KALAKRITI” on 22nd December 2021 at Indian International Centre, Lodhi Road, New Delhi 5.30 pm onwards.