Ex-servicemen have a big role in nation building and they have given a lot of sacrifices for this

On 16th July, the first General Conference of the Governing Council of the Federation of Veteran’s Associations (India) was held in the pink city of Rajasthan, Jaipur. In which presidents and representatives of 115 ex-servicemen organizations from various states of the country participated. During this conference, the spokesperson of the Federation Captain Lokendra Singh Talianhas screened a documentary film on the importance and role of ex-servicemen in the development of the country and the Federation.

Federation President Subedar Arjun Singh Rathore explained the strong and transparent bylaws/constitution prepared by the Ex-Servicemen Rights Protector Federation through a ppt. presentation to all the delegates in detail. The same was appreciated by the respected members present in the auditorium. The General Secretary of the Federation informed the Council about the demands raised by the Federation regarding the welfare of ex-servicemen and the advance planning for a forthcoming rally at Jantar Mantar, Delhi.

The accounts of the Federation till June 30, 2023 were kept before the Management Council by the Treasurer of the Federation, after which it was approved by the Management Council.

The further strategy was discussed on the ongoing indefinite strike at Jantar Mantar from 20 February 2023 and decisions were taken on several main issues. During the session, many intellectual speakers presented their views and appealed to all the presidents and representatives to make the proposed rally at Jantar Mantar successful on 23rd July. Veteran GK Pathak, General Secretary, Purva Sainik Adhikar Rakshak Mahasangh (PARM) spoke at the conference through a patriotic song.

National Spokesperson of PARM and Treasurer of the Federation of Veteran’s Associations Veteran PK Saini said in his address that the ongoing indefinite dharna at Jantar Mantar will continue even after the rally of 23rd July and our organization is continuously arranging water and whatever responsibility will be given to PARM for the upcoming rally, we will fulfill it.

Addressing the gathering, the National President of PARM, Veteran Rajdeep Verma said that ex-servicemen have played a huge role in the building of the Nation and they have made a lot of sacrifices for the country. Therefore he urged the government to constitute a committee on the discrepancies in OROP and remove them so that the ex-servicemen of the country have faith in the government. It was a very successful event.