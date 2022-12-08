Fairmont Jaipur Appointed Deepak Badola as the Director of Talent & Culture

Fairmont Jaipur, India’s first outpost of the luxurious global hotel chain, and the ideal property in the pink city, welcomes Mr. Deepak Badola as the Director of Talent & Culture. Deepak brings in exemplary experience of over 19 years in managing diverse aspects of Human Resources Operations to his new position at Fairmont Jaipur.

Talking about his appointment, Mr. Rajiv Kapoor, General Manager, Fairmont Jaipur says’ We are elated and excited to have him on board as The Director of Talent & Culture at Fairmont Jaipur. We look forward to a culture of excellence and a people-driven strategy at the hotel in alignment with the business goals. Deepak is a highly goal-oriented leader with a substantial experience in hospitality and is all set to bring his creativity and proficiency to enable Fairmont Jaipur to reach new heights.”

He began his professional career with The Leela Goa, and since then, he has worked with reputable brands, to name such as Jaipur Marriott, Sheraton Grand Chennai resort & spa, Radisson Blu Jaipur, Novotel Hyderabad Airport, Taj Coromandel Chennai, ITC Hotel Park Sheraton and Towers Chennai to help various teams succeed. His most recent position before joining Fairmont Jaipur was Director of Human Resources for Hilton Mumbai International Airport.

He has completed his B.SC in Hotel Management from IHM Chennai, MBA in Human Resource Management from ICFAI University and has successfully completed a certificate course from AHLA in Training and Development for the hospitality sector