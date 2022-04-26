Fashion Design students tailor 225+ designer garments for underprivileged children

Bengaluru, April 26, 2022: A group of fashion design students from Vogue Institute of Art & Design have designed and tailored a total of 225+ designer garments and donated them to the less privileged children of Shishu Mandir orphanage.

The designer garments consist of lovely floral A line and ankle length dresses, flared pants, long skirts and smart shirts in pleasant colours and have been made in different sizes keeping in mind children from the age group of 8 to 14 years.

The initiative has been undertaken by the students with the help of the faculty members of the fashion department.

Distributing these at an event held especially for this, Mr. Nishank Kariappa, General Manager, Vogue Institute of Art and Design said, “As an institute we strongly believe in giving back to society. We want to support underprivileged students by donating designer garments by our fashion design students. Even our faculty members have put in extra efforts to go beyond their assignments by helping the students to design and sew the clothes”

Speaking about the donation drive, Dr. Vijaykumar, Director, Vogue Institute of Art and Design said, “We at Vogue understand the importance of nurturing human values and responsible citizens. The academic programme at the Institution thus also involves activities that promote societal commitment. Our students have designed and developed garments with due consideration to its sustainability and amicability.”

“The faculty members too have made humble contribution to the donation drive. The purpose of the activity is to raise empathetic human beings among the graduates and also let them know their role in making the world a better place to live for the underprivileged community,” he further added.

The garments incorporate comfortable design features, colour schemes and silhouettes and are made in cotton, linen, chiffon and silk materials. The garments are easy to maintain, compatible to wear and eco-friendly too.

Nandini, one of the children at Shishu Mandir said she was thrilled to get a dress of her liking. “I always wanted to wear a frilly pink colour dress; however designer clothes are a dream for a girl like me. I will wear this dress on my birthday,” a beaming Swathi said.

Addressing the gathering, Ms. Vandana Kumar, President, Shishu Mandir Institutions said, “On behalf of Shishu Mandir, I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude for the generosity shown by the students of Vogue Institute of Art and Design who have so thoughtfully tailored these designer garments for less privileged children. We are proud to be associated with a leader in the fashion industry, and more so, one that never loses sight of caring for the community in which it operates”.

This initiative has shown that it doesn’t require a lot of money or time to help the needy.

There were performances like Dollu Kunitha, Marathi dance, Assamese dance and unicycling by the children of Shishu Mandir that enthralled one and all