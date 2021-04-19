Fashion Mob Join hands with Bani Pasricha, Michael Cinco and Many others...

Fashion Mob an IP started by renowned show director Lokesh Sharma has recently join hands with designers such as Bani Pasricha, Mohit Falod, Ashok Maanay, Massoomi Mewala and couturier Michael Cinco.

All the designers are known for their extraordinary work in India and Overseas. The conceptual shoot is taking place in picturesque location of Turkey with best of models and photographers.

Talking about the designers the shoot will capture Michael Cinco who is Dubai based designer known for dressing bollywood and hollywood celebrities such as Aishwarya Rai, Manushi Chillar, Beyonce, Jenifer Lopez, Rihanna, Urvashi Rautela and many more. Where as Bani Pasricha is known for doing exceptional work in India and overseas. She was recently part of iconic events such India Fashion Week London Virtual edition and First India Awards. Her designs exude international charm with a touch of indianness and that’s why her designs are loved by many.

On the other hand the shoot comprising Pink Peacock Couture by the multi-talented designer Masumi Mewawalla has been a bridal favourite. Known for merging European aesthetics with Indian silhouettes, the label has become a go-to for modern brides wanting to look glamorous yet feel light. Along with them Ashok Maanay, Rimple and Harpreet Narula and Mohit Falod’s designs were featured. The shoot is conceptualised by Lokesh Sharma, Founder Fashion Mob.