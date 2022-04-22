Femina’s April issue shines the spotlight on Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu in its exclusive cover story

National, April 2022: Harnaaz Sandhu, Miss Universe 2021, is today an inspiration to an entire generation of women who choose to pursue and live their dreams. Known for showcasing the Indian woman’s spirit, Femina, in its April issue, shines the light on the beauty queen, who looks gorgeous in a silver pantsuit on the cover. Having earned India this prestigious pageant crown after 21 years, Harnaaz takes us through her days before global stardom, speaks about being the eternal optimist and a youth icon, and much more.

Hailing from a village in Punjab, Harnaaz’s rise to the top can be attributed to her self-belief. Speaking about her date with glory, she says, “I had dreamt of that exact moment. I had envisioned standing in the same spot on the stage where I was. So, when Steve said, ‘India!’ it felt surreal. I was in tears.”

On her way to global domination, Harnaaz says that the win has taught her about ‘the responsibility to the crown’. “A Miss Universe is a woman who is unafraid to speak her mind, who is beautiful inside and out, and who has the courage to bring changes to society. I want to be the youth icon of India because I, too, represent the future. I know that people, especially young girls, are really looking up to me. I am in the limelight right now, and I know that whatever I do, people are going to take it forward.”

Deepak Lamba, CEO of Worldwide Media Ltd, said, “Harnaaz Sandhu is the ideal model for young Indian girls who are passionate about their dreams. We are proud to have her on the cover of Femina for the April Issue. We firmly believe in the potential of young India and we want our readers to be inspired by Harnaaz’s journey since she is the Indian face of beauty, someone who possesses elegance, confidence, poise and intelligence.”

Ambika Muttoo, Editor-in-Chief of Femina, said, “Femina has always recognised and featured powerful women from various walks of life who continue to scale the ladder of success. Harnaaz, at such a young age, has shown what one can achieve if they work hard towards their goal. She is the embodiment of what India’s future represents – A woman filled with confidence, strength, and social consciousness; she is truly a force to be reckoned with.”