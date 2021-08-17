Find a perfect way to celebrate this Rakshabhandan with the new range of products from Funskool India

Mumbai : India’s largest toy manufacturer, Funskool India Ltd., unveiled an exclusive array of creative products to celebrate the joyful Indian festival of siblinghood. Rakshabhandan, one of the most awaited festivals in the country, celebrates the bond of love, mischief and friendship and strengthens the brother-sister relationship.

Celebrate this Rakshabhandan with Funskool India’s exclusively designed, personalized range of products under the Handycrafts and Fundough brands starting from 399/- only.

Encourage the artistic talent of your sister with the ‘Mirror and Lippan Art’, ‘Warner Bros Badge Maker’, ‘Origami Forest’, ‘Scrapbook Kit’, ‘Doctor Dough Kit’ and ‘Tom and Jerry dough Kit’, providing the perfect opportunity to boost their creativity and show-off their talents.

Kids especially look forward to Rakshabhandan gifts with unflinching enthusiasm and these Funskool creations are a delight to both brothers and sisters. It aims to provide an outlet for artistry and experimentation while encouraging kids to interact with each other.