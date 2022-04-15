Finesse your artistic skills on World Art Day with Skillshare

Art, nurtures creativity, innovation and diversity across the globe, encouraging curiosity and dialogue. In the spirit of celebrating self-expression and to shine a light on skilled artists from all over the world, the International Association of Art (IAA) in association with UNESCO declared April 15 as World Art Day in 2012.

Fine art, in its true sense, refers to creating art for art’s sake- devoid of functional value. Traditionally, the term ‘fine arts’ ‌ applied to painting, sculpture, architectural design, music, and poetry. However, contemporary fine arts have evolved to include photography, literature, dance, design, filmmaking and more to encourage diverse forms of artistic expressions.

Fine art has also been a major part of India’s cultural heritage from carvings in stone walls, religious sites, diverse dance forms (Bharatnatyam, Kathak, Kuchipudi, among others), classical music styles, handmade wooden and stone sculptures and fabric art like Chikankari, Zardosi and Phulkari to name a few.

Globally, people’s love for art has thrived more than ever over the last few years, with people leaning towards artistic careers or reviving their fondness for an art form. A recent report from Skillshare, the world’s largest online community for creatives, showed that 63% of its users from India took up classes on various fine art forms in 2021.

Many explore creative outlets as a hobby, passion or a career-based move, and to celebrate World Art Day, listed below are some leading Indian creators on Skillshare who can fuel artistic pursuits and broaden one’s artistic abilities.

1. Learn fabric and glass painting with Rekha Krishnamurthy

In several quick and easy-to-follow classes, Rekha explores fabric painting techniques such as selecting the fabric, tracing the design, choosing the right paint, embellishing the design and methods to set the work.

Rekha also has a comprehensive class on glass painting where she employs high viscosity acrylic glass paints and relief outliners to transform used wine bottles into decorative pieces.

As an experienced textile artist, printmaker, surface pattern designer and entrepreneur, Rekha’s classes have a strong emphasis on turning art into a business venture. She wishes to inspire her students to apply their creative skills to further their careers.

2. Learn the basics of Indian music with Ritu Agarwal

Having performed with the likes of AR Rahman, Shaan and with 2 million followers on YouTube, Ritu’s classes on Hindustani music and Bollywood Pop teach the theoretical and practical aspects of singing.

Despite being a Visharad & trained singer in Indian Classical Music, Ritu’s classes are for everyone; from a novice to a trained singer looking to brush up their notations. Ritu also provides project-based learning experience for music theory of Raagas to help her students understand the intricacies of each note.

3. Learn clay sculpting with Mandar Marathe

Handbuilt clay sculpting is one of the earliest art forms and it contributes largely to the Indian handicraft sector. Mandar aims to make this artform accessible and easy to learn through a series of classes that range from basics of molding clay to intricate detailing with specialized tools.

Mandar’s students range from trainee/experienced potters and sculptors to people looking to learn the skill out of curiosity and interest. The Fine Artist, Sculptor, Illustrator and Designer encourages his students to follow their passions and believes that it is never too late to switch careers.

Mandar also provides classes on sketching, painting landscapes, patterns, digital illustrations and a lot more on Skillshare.

4. Learn poetry with Pranjulaa Singh

With the support of rhyming words, expressionism, creative writing, mind maps, prompt writing, and more, Pranjulaa’s classes aim to turn anyone into a poet. Along with writing poetry, Pranjulaa also displays tools and tips on performing poetry in her classes.

Pranjulaa also teaches the art of having a way with words, with projects such as writing short Haikus/poems for social media and building sentences one step at a time. As a published poet and writer, Pranjulaa believes that her students only require a pen and paper to get started.

Skillshare hosts a variety of artistic skill learning classes, taught by influencers and experienced professionals, with the commitment to nurture India’s evolving creative landscape. Classes from the above mentioned creators and many others can be found on Skillshare’s platform.