First copy of Amar chitra Katha-Jai Jawan Jai Kisan presented to the Vice President

New Delhi: Anil Shastri, Chairman, Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management presented the first copy of the new edition of Amar Chitra Katha-Jai Jawan Jai Kisan, to Hon’ble Vice President, M. Venkaiah Naidu. The book is based on Lal Bahadur Shastri ji, published by Amar Chitra Katha Pvt Ltd. GL Sharma, book advisor and Dr Sheetal Singh, the co-author of this book were present on this occasion.

The first edition of Amar Chitra Katha on Bharat Ratna awardee and second Prime Minister of India Lal Bahadur Shastri was published in 1980-81. This new edition has been published by rectifying new incidents in the life of Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri ji. To inspire the young minds of India, new stories have been added.

Anil Shastri, the author of the book and chairman of Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management, said that Lal Bahadur Shastri ji was a man of impeccable values and principles. Keeping this in mind, we thought that the school going children should be exposed to the qualities of Shastri ji as it is universally felt that his value system, hard work, determination, commitment and courage are still there today. His slogan ‘Jai Jawan Jai Kisan’ still resonates in our country. Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management has extended full cooperation to complete this project on time.

Shri Sunil Shastri (President, Lal Bahadur Shastri Sewa Niketan), Dr Praveen Gupta (Director, LBSIM, Delhi), Dr G. L. Sharma (Advisor & Head Lal Bahadur Shastri Research Centre for Public Policy and Social Change), Dr Sheetal Singh (Co-Author & Assistant Prof (Research)- LBSRC), Shri Adarsh Shastri (Member, BOG, LBSIM, Delhi), Col. Ajay Sood (CAO, LBSIM, Delhi), and Ms. Jaswinder Gill (Publisher, Amar Chitra Katha Pvt Ltd) graced the occasion.