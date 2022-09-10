First Ever Mobile photography Exhibition (A to Z) by Sanjay Bhattacharya

10th September 2022:First Ever Mobile Photography (A to Z) by Sanjay Bhattacharya was inaugurated at Bikaner House, Main Building, New Delhi. The exhibition started with the lamp lighting ceremony in the presence of Actor Sharmila Pataudi and Padmashree Shovana Narayan. Artist Sanjay Bhattacharya got all of his clicks from his own mobile phone camera for the current show. An incredible example of a mobile photograph. He came up with four different segments for the exhibition; some are shots of his hand shadows in mystic lights while some are of his distorted shadows or reflections of him on different elements. Few are outdoor photography and the last sets are interiors.
About Neel Achary 14724 Articles
Neel Achary is the editor of Business News This Week. He has been covering all the business stories, economy, and corporate stories.