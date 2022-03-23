FoodFood channel to go on air on India’s free DTH service, DD Free Dish

March 2022: India’s first 24X7 food lifestyle channel, FoodFood, that started over a decade ago by Masterchef Sanjeev Kapoor, is all set to go LIVE on the country’s only Free-to-Air (FTA) DTH service, DD Free Dish.

With this development, FoodFood becomes the only speciality channel to be made available on the largest DTH platform of the country reaching over 40 mn households. The channel will be on the platform starting 1st April 2022.

Speaking on the development, PadmaShri Awardee and celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor said, “FoodFood has always been at the forefront of breaking barriers in the industry as the first 24×7 food lifestyle programming and now again being the first to reach rural audiences. I firmly believe that food is a universal language that breaks all barriers of cultures, races, and borders. With FoodFood, I want to reach as many people as possible looking for relevant content on food to make taste buds tantalized and possibly their lives brighter.”

About FOODFOOD

FoodFood India’s first 24X7 food and lifestyle channel is owned by Turmeric Vision Pvt. Ltd. (TVPL). FoodFood was conceptualized by Padam Shri Master Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, the most celebrated face of Indian cuisine today, TV show host, author of bestselling cookbooks, restaurant consultant, architect of unique range of food products and winner of numerous awards. FoodFood shows are very popular amongst men, women, and kids of all ages. Food is not just about cooking, but it’s everything about food and its simple intricacies.

FoodFood is currently distributed through TATA Play and leading MSO’s across the country. After consolidating its position in the primary and focus markets in India, FoodFood has become a popular choice of channel across International destinations and geographies.

Turmeric Vision Pvt. Ltd. (TVPL), owner of India’s first TV and Lifestyle channel FoodFood is India’s leading Food Content Company that is distributed through multiple platforms like Television, Web and Mobile. Mogae Consultants Pvt. Ltd. headed by Mr. Sandeep Goyal, is a diverse group with interests in advertising, media and online businesses. Currently Mogae is a JV partner in TVPL.