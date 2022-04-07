Former Chairman ISRO Shri Kiran Kumar to Chair ‘VISION 2030’

To mark its first anniversary, SIA-India has brought together an illustrious group of industry thought leaders to create ‘Satcom Vision 2030’ for a holistic, integrated communications network to bring together both terrestrial and satellite technologies. The think tank is to be Chaired by Shri. A S Kiran Kumar, former Secretary, Department of Space & Chairman ISRO and current member of the Space Commission. The objective is to have an amalgamated pan-industry integrated solution to achieve seamless access and service connectivity for all citizens in India by creating an overall roadmap for integrating terrestrial and satellite communication air interfaces.

The other think tank core group members comprise Mr Sharad Sadhu-former Director ABU, Mr R. K. Bhatnagar- former Advisor, DOT & DG, VoICE, Mr Bashir Patel- Sr Regional Advisor, Inmarsat/GSOA coordinator and Dr Mohana Velu – Expert International Spectrum Management.

The group will identify, examine and evaluate recent advances in the related technologies, supporting sub-systems, optimum air interface designs etc., that support the total integration of the air interfaces and the platforms for a holistic integrated Vision 2030 that would address the requirements for seamless connectivity at land, sea and air between different communications networks serving from terrestrial, satellite and high-altitude platforms.

`The future network must be conceived, designed, and built to enable the demanding capabilities of Ubiquity, Scalability and Continuity’ stated by the former Chairman, Mr Kiran Kumar. `Billions of new connected endpoints and new applications & services requiring large bandwidths with stringent requirements on latency and jitter demands an urgency towards a new approach to establishing a more holistic integrated communications network.’

Mr Anil Prakash- DG [SIA-India] said “To finalise ‘Satcom Vision 2030’ the core group will engage with industry players, standards and policy bodies, academia and research institutions within India and other countries towards this objective”

The think tank held its first meeting on 31 Mar 2022. It discussed the actionable points and means to align with the ITU-related work timeline to IMT Vision 2030. The group will survey and take note of developments in other parts of the world, Europe, Japan and the USA on their IMT vision 2030 to combine with Satcom Vision 2030 to bring about a more holistic integrated solution.

The 1st draft overview of SATCOM VISION 2030 is planned to be ready within three months.