Former Pakistan cricketer wishes Akshay Tritiya to Indians

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria is in the news these days. In the past, Danish, who has made sharp allegations against his former teammate Shahid Afridi, has sent Akshay Tritiya wishes for Indians and Hindus. He has wished Lakshmi Narayan on this special festival on the multilingual micro blogging platform Ku. Sharing a creative in his Koo post on Tuesday morning, Kaneria wrote, Happy Akshaya Tritiya to all. Let us tell you that Danish also faced media queries after his comment on the roles of Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni in the current IPL season. While his serious allegations against Afridi, still remain a matter of discussion.

It is worth noting that in the past, Danish accused Shahid Afridi, the former captain of the Pakistani cricket team and his teammate, that Shahid played a big role in getting him out of the ODI team and there was a lot of leadership inside the team under Afridi’s leadership. All religious barriers were to be seen. In 2013, Kaneria was accused of spot-fixing, in which he was also found guilty and then he was banned.

Danish represented the Pakistan cricket team in 61 Tests and 18 ODIs from 2000 to 2010 as a leg-spinner. With 261 wickets to his name, he is also the highest wicket-taker for Pakistan in Tests among spinners. Meanwhile, Kaneria thanked Shoaib Akhtar for highlighting the misbehavior meted out to the former during his playing days as he was a Hindu.