Four-year-old GIIS Pune’s Prashvi Maheshwari made it to India Book of Records

Pune, 29th December, 2021: Four-year-old Prashvi Maheshwari of Global Indian International School, Hadapsar has made it to the India Book of Records. The KG 1 student performed the maximum number, 178 spins of hula hoop in a minute to mark the glorious achievement.

Prashvi started learning the hoop at the age of 3.5 as a fun and playful activity. Her parents then realised that she had the potential to do better. Looking at her talent and interest, her parents approached the India Books Of Records (IBR). She went on to break the record in her second attempt itself and received a certificate, medal and a batch from India Book Of Records. Her parents were thankful to the school for encouraging her interest in extracurricular activities.

At GIIS, an early exposure to visual and performing arts helps students explore and discover the artist in themselves. This fosters their creativity and promotes out-of-the-box thinking and imagination. The Smart campuses around the world also focus on giving students a platform for skill development which forms an additional layer of expertise for their educational portfolio.