Fourth Edition of Saquib Rizvi Memorial Cancer Awareness Marathon 2022 to be held on Sunday, 19th June 2022 at MMRDA grounds, BKC, Mumbai

Mumbai…May 17, 2022…Mumbai-based Rizvi Group’s Help Yourself Foundation, an NGO working to extend the support for senior citizens, women, and child welfare, is organizing the fourth edition of the ‘Saquib Rizvi Memorial Cancer Awareness Marathon 2022’ on Sunday, 19th June of 2022 at the MMRDA grounds, BKC, Mumbai. The flag-off of 21 km is scheduled for 5:00 AM.

The event, which received immense response and participation in the earlier editions, mainly in 2019, 2020, and 2021 aims to support those belonging to the weaker sections of society and honour cancer survivors, whilst also raising Cancer Awareness. The 2020 edition saw the participation of over 5000 runners, which also included 100 cancer survivors, who were later given a standing ovation by the rest of the audience. Likewise, the 2021 edition, too, was highly successful, despite being held virtually owing to the pandemic.

Speaking on the upcoming Saquib Rizvi Memorial Cancer Awareness Marathon 2022, Adv. (Mrs.) Rubina Akhtar Hasan Rizvi, Founder of Help Yourself Foundation, commented, “Each year our mission is to create an impact and raise significant awareness regarding Cancer by means of a marathon which has only strengthened our motive. We have never laid our focus on the number of participants or celebrities that would participate in the run, our only aim has been to encourage people to adopt a healthy lifestyle, what to do when they are suffering, and overcome this hurdle in life. It gives us great pleasure and makes us feel blessed to host and be a part of this noble cause by the grace of God. We whole hardheartedly commit to extending our support to those who have been bravely battling this dreaded illness. Through the Saquib Rizvi Memorial Cancer Awareness Marathon 2022, I would like to convey the message of I choose Hope” #rumicare #kickcancer.

The half marathon for this year is likely to commence in the early hours of the day and will be held in four categories: 21K, 10K, 5K, and 3K. Since the fourth edition is being held physically after the COVID-19 pandemic, the organizers are anticipating the presence of more than 5000 participants to join this journey of creating awareness amongst our community about Cancer. Like every year this time too, the marathon will be attended by well-renowned people from our community from all spectrum of society who believe in the cause and wish to add to the spirit of those at the receiving end of this hurdle. Other than people from renowned sectors, thousands of spectators and professional runners from across the country are anticipated to participate in the marathon, easily making it one of the largest ‘events for a cause’ in Mumbai.

During this journey, the affected people from Cancer will be given a platform to share their stories, struggles, and survival tactics so as to help inspire others to keep striving for better. All the donations and contributions raised through the event will go towards activities like raising awareness of Cancer, covering treatment costs, and conducting initial-stage testing of potential Cancer targets. The fundraising during the pre-event, the event, and post-event will be utilized for launching the Mammography Mobile Bus for early detection of Cancer.

The registration of the Saquib Rizvi Memorial Cancer Awareness Marathon 2022 for various categories is open –

https://www.townscript.com/e/ saquib-rizvi-memorial-cancer- awareness-marathon-331014

Each participant will get a Goodie bag which includes Bandana, T-shirt, Sipper, and E-certificate and all finishers will get a well-crafted medal. The event will also provide with healthy live breakfast section and 50 canopies consisting of medical aid, refreshments, and covid necessities.