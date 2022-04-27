GAIL, a Govt of India Undertaking constructs six class rooms in a blind school at a cost of Rs 15 lakh and inaugurated

Hyderabad, April 27th, 2022.…. GAIL, a Govt of India Undertaking constructed six class rooms in a blind school and inaugurated the same today. Gail extended Rs 15lakh support under CSR to construct six classrooms.

Disclosing this in a press note issued in Hyderabad today Development & Welfare Association of the Blind (DWAB), a Hyderabad based NGO said the six rooms were constructed at a cost of Rs 15 lakh at its blind school at Nalgonda.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between GAIL, a Govt of India Undertaking and Development & Welfare Association of the Blind (DWAB) to sponsor the six rooms last year. As per the same the construction of classrooms is completed informed P Chokka Rao, General Secretary of DWAB.

GAIL extended financial help and DWAB completed construction.

Mr P. Chokka Rao thanked Mr Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, MP, Ongole for recommending the same to GAIL for the help as well as the GAIL officials for travelling to Nalgonda and saving the effort for the visually challenged.

Sri. B. Lingaiah Yadav, Rajya Sabha MP; Senior Officials from GAIL (INDIA) LIMITED viz. Messrs. K.V.S. RAO, CGM, Rajahmundry; SHARAD TRIPATHI, ZGM, HYDERABAD, B. BALAJI, SENIOR MANAGER, Rajahmundry .

Sujatha Educational Institutions supported in organising the six classrooms inaugural function.

Dr. Vinod Kumar, announced his cash donation of Rs.50,000/-. Ex-student of the Blind School Sri Bejjanki Srinivas Reddy, who is now working as Deputy Manager in Union Bank of India, donated Rs.25,000/-, Chandur Municipal Chairperson Sri Venkanna and his spouse announced donation of Rs.10,000, Sri Nageswar Rao of Bothalapalem gave donation of Rs.5000.

The School Management expressed deep gratitude for their liberal contributions.

DWAB announced that from the Academic year 2022-2023, the School will function as Integrated School i.e. both Blind and normal students from Gollaguda, Nalgonda will be admitted in the school. Normal Students will be charged a normal fee which will be less than other schools in Nalgonda.