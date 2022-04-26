Gangubai Kathiawadi on Netflix: How India’s most famous Mafia Queen came home in style!

The international streaming behemoth released the acclaimed biopic with an integrated marketing campaign by White Rivers Media.

26th April 2022, Mumbai: If you have been in Bandra recently, chances are you have witnessed a striking mural of Alia Bhatt as Gangubai Kathiawadi. And if you have been on social media at all, you have probably already seen Netflix India’s video on how it came to life.

White Rivers Media, a Mumbai-based independent digital marketing agency, introduced Gangubai to Indian OTT screens, beginning the journey with a teaser to kick off the release week.

Two more countdown teasers sustained the anticipation for Alia Bhatt’s latest big-screen venture, keeping viewers on the hook, before a “Watch Now” announcement finally confirmed that Gangubai Kathiawadi is available on all personal screens!

But the celebration of Mumbai’s Mafia Queen didn’t end there! Gangubai took to the streets of her beloved city in the form of a “transition mural”, her visage adorning the suburb of Bandra in proportions as epic as the story of her life.

Clearly, the Gangubai fever is yet to run its course, and for now we can only speculate what else Netflix India and White Rivers Media are brewing. All we know for sure is that it will be worth witnessing!