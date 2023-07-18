Get Ready to Laugh Uncontrollably With Back-to-back Episodes of Timeless Classics on Comedy Central

Get ready to laugh out loud with Comedy Central’s hilarious line-up for the month of July. From Parks & Recreation to dramatic Schitt’s Creek, viewers are in for a comedic treat all night long from 8 pm to 12 am, Monday to Friday.

Tune in to Comedy Central and get ready for some side-splitting humor with the hilarious line-up featuring two fan-favorite shows – Schitt’s Creek and Parks & Recreation.

Starting at 8 pm, dive into the quirky and heartwarming world of Schitt’s Creek. Follow the Rose family as they adjust to their newfound, humble life in a small town after losing their fortune. With a fantastic ensemble cast led by Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara, this show delivers plenty of laughs and heartwarming moments that will keep you glued to the screen.

Parks & Recreation

At 10 pm, get ready to join the lovable and eccentric characters of Parks & Recreation. Set in the fictional town of Pawnee, Indiana, the show follows the dedicated public servants of the Parks Department, led by the enthusiastic and overachieving Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler). Parks & Recreation is a perfect blend of clever humor, memorable characters, and heartwarming storylines that will leave you in stitches.

Whether you’re a fan of Schitt’s Creek’s witty banter or Parks & Recreation’s hilarious antics, Comedy Central has got you covered. So grab your popcorn, settle in, and get ready for hours of non-stop laughter with these two beloved shows.

~Tune in to Comedy Central, Monday-Friday from 08:00 pm to 12:00~