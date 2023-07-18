Get Ready to Laugh Uncontrollably With Back-to-back Episodes of Timeless Classics on Comedy Central

Get ready to laugh out loud with Comedy Central’s hilarious line-up for the month of July. From Parks & Recreation to dramatic Schitt’s Creek, viewers are in for a comedic treat all night long from 8 pm to 12 am, Monday to Friday.

Tune in to Comedy Central and get ready for some side-splitting humor with the hilarious line-up featuring two fan-favorite shows – Schitt’s Creek and Parks & Recreation.

Starting at 8 pm, dive into the quirky and heartwarming world of Schitt’s Creek. Follow the Rose family as they adjust to their newfound, humble life in a small town after losing their fortune. With a fantastic ensemble cast led by Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara, this show delivers plenty of laughs and heartwarming moments that will keep you glued to the screen.

At 10 pm, get ready to join the lovable and eccentric characters of Parks & Recreation. Set in the fictional town of Pawnee, Indiana, the show follows the dedicated public servants of the Parks Department, led by the enthusiastic and overachieving Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler). Parks & Recreation is a perfect blend of clever humor, memorable characters, and heartwarming storylines that will leave you in stitches.

Whether you’re a fan of Schitt’s Creek’s witty banter or Parks & Recreation’s hilarious antics, Comedy Central has got you covered. So grab your popcorn, settle in, and get ready for hours of non-stop laughter with these two beloved shows.

~Tune in to Comedy Central, Monday-Friday from 08:00 pm to 12:00~