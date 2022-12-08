Get Your Game On with Amazon.in’s ‘Grand Gaming Days’

Bengaluru, December 08, 2022: Amazon. in announced ‘Grand Gaming Days’ bringing a host of exciting deals and offers on gaming gadgets for all tech enthusiasts. Customers can enjoy up to 50% off on gaming laptops, desktops & monitors, advanced headphones, gaming consoles, graphic cards, and TVs from popular brands like Dell, Acer, ASUS, MSI, and many more. Grand Gaming Days will be live until December 12, 2022.

Additionally, customers can get a 10% Instant Discount of up to INR 300 on City Union Bank Mastercard Debit Card and 5% Instant Discount of up to INR 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card Transactions.

Here are some popular gaming products on Amazon. in with offers and deals from sellers.

Gaming Laptops:

ASUS TUF Gaming A15 Laptop: Outlast the competition with ASUS TUF Gaming A15 Laptop configured with AMD Ryzen 7 4800H Mobile Processor, 15.6-inch display, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4GB GDDR6 VRAM, Pre-installed Windows 11 Home with Lifetime Validity, Honeycomb Grip base & Hexagon reinforcements Chassis Design. Customers can additionally get access to over 100 high-quality PC games on Windows 10 with new games added all the time. One-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass, included with purchase of this laptop. It is available for INR 73,990.

Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop: Reign over the game world with the combined power of an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650. It comes with a 15.6-inch FHD IPS display, 144Hz refresh rate and a 3ms response time, Acer CoolBoost technology and quad exhaust port design. It is available for INR 59,990.

MSI Katana GF66 Gaming laptop: Unleash true performance during gameplay with a powerful and sturdy blade gaming laptop. It comes with 12th generation Intel Core i7-12650H processor feature, 40CM FHD IPS Display, 144Hz refresh rate, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GDDR6 6GB dedicated graphic card, Cooler Boost 5 architecture thermal solution which enhances visuals and helps in multitasking. It is available for INR 1,04,990.

Dell New G15-5515 Gaming Laptop: Dell New G15-5515 Gaming laptop comes with AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 6-core/12-thread Mobile Processor, 15.6-inch FHD display, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4GB GDDR6 graphic card, Alienware-inspired thermal design and Dual speakers with nahimic 3D Audio. It is available for INR 69,990.

Disclaimer: The product details, description, and pricing are as provided by the sellers. Amazon is not involved in pricing or describing the products and is not responsible for accuracy of product information provided by the sellers.

