Gift the power of nature this festive season

As people become more environmentally concerned, this festive season will see ethical gifts and sustainable celebrations as people realise that their own health and the health of the ecosystem are intertwined. To fulfill the demands in this festive season Vrikshavan Nursery is offering a 20% discount on plants, planters and ceramic decor at the store. Make this Diwali green and go environment friendly by choosing from a wide variety of gardening supplements at the store. This offer is valid from 26th October to 10th November, 2021.

Vrikshavan is a one-of-a-kind modern plant store that houses plants, pots, planters, gardening equipment, and decor all in one location. It is founded on the concept of an immersive experience, where customers may spend as much time as they want selecting the best product for them. With over more than 100 varieties of plants and several varieties of planters, Vrikshavan is gearing up for the festive season. Trending plants such as philodendrons, pothos, aloevera, adenium, crotons, coleus and many more can be found at the store.

Vrikshavan’s staff is trained to meet all of their customers’ gardening demands. Personalized gardening services can also be offered on demand. The store manager has over 20 years of expertise and can assist both beginner and seasoned plant parents with any questions they may have.

This trend of gifting plants for festivals, weddings and as corporate gifts is very popular in the metro cities. For example: a beautifully decorated terracotta planter with a Sansiviera or an Aglonaema adds an element of freshness and colour to your home décor. It’s the season of festivals and diwali being the biggest festival means amping up your home décor. Colourful plants and planters add oomph to any décor whether indoor or outdoor.

Plants create happiness, and Vrikshavan believes in sharing that joy with all of its customers. Vrikshavan is more than a nursery; it’s a destination for gardening décor, with unique plants, containers, and home décor items.