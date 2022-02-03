Glammonn Miss & Mrs India and Miss & Mrs India, 2021 ( plus size ) , season 6, ( 2021 ) led to a successful grand finale in Goa

“Plus is beautiful,” declared Glammonn Miss & Mrs India Pagent, with its sixth season culminating in a glorious finale, aimed to celebrate womanhood and combat body shaming, a nationwide epidemic where women’s beauty is judged based on their size.

Mann Dua, the ace fashion entrepreneur and Founding Director of Miss & Ms Glammonn, is the brain behind organizing this spectacular event. This grand finale was organised with the aim of highlighting the beauty of women inside out and transmitting this message to different cities through multiple rounds of auditions and shows that culminated in the grand finale today in Goa.



Glammonn Miss & Mrs India & Glammonn Miss & Mrs India (Plus Size) Season – 6 mega show finale happened in The Fern Kadamba Hotel Goa. This was the 6th season of the show which travelled through Delhi, Jaipur, Chandigarh and internationally Bangkok and Dubai with a series of shows, auditions and pre events.

The last season of the show took place in Jaipur. The contestants gathered from all over India to participate in this 5 day long mega beauty pageant. A number of factors were taken into consideration for judging, including profile, fitness, fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and talent.

In plus-size category, ANURADHA from Lucknow became Glammonn Miss India, Kanak Nagar from Indore, Shambhavi from Karnataka, Chahat Khajuria from Gurgaon were runner ups and Mrs India plus size title was won by Gitali Chanda and Neha Jalali, Samaira I Wallani were runner ups.GLAMMONN Miss India Catagory ( zero size ) was won by Lisha from Mumbai and Nikita Rai from Bengaluru, Shreya Ojha from Indore and Mrs Catagory ( size zero ) was won by Sonal Mahalwar from Delhi, Harneet ChhabrA Frim Indore, Saswati from Bhubaneswar, Tejasmita Mohapatra from Bhubaneshwar were runner ups.

The event witnessed the esteem presence of distinguished judges & Guest of honour was Dr. Bu Abdullah, Dubai based Entrepreneur & philanthropist, Mohammed Rashid Khan the inspiring entrepreneur from Dubai, Mr. Aman Yatin Varma, Actor & Anchor, Actress Amita Nangia, Dr. Harsh Tahiliani Director of Arab India Spice and the Jury also included Glammon Miss India 2020, Shefali Singh, Chandigarh, ace jewellery designer Vijay Golecha from Jaipur.

The event also had the participation of Show director Mr. Lokesh Sharma, Fashion stylist Harsh Khullar, Sunaina k Arora concept by SKA, Fashion Designer – Kairs by Akansha Kashyap, Fashion cinematographer & Photography by Rohit Kumar Makeover by Aashmeen Munjal ( Star Salon & Academy), and Amit Dua, the proud Director of Glammonn.

‘We organised this event to provide a platform to showcase talent and beauty and convey the message that plus is beautiful. All our events in the past have been dedicated to causes like “Beti Bachao Beti Padao” and celebrating womanhood. The event also works towards nurturing the talent and skills while shaping up the career of women for future work, informed Mann Dua, owner, and director of Glammonn. Through this event, we had a dedicated round by which every contestant presented the art and culture of their city through spellbinding performances.

Mann Dua runs an NGO in Delhi called Meri Beti Mera Guroor, where she encourages underprivileged females to attend school, distributes books, bags and also promotes hygiene and healthy habits